4x4 - 10-29-2017

Bridget Lowe

What is your favorite Halloween costume from previous years?

The Teletubbies. My grandbaby loves The Teletubbies.

Do you believe in ghosts?

I do not believe in ghosts.

What's your favorite pumpkin flavored food or drink?

I really don't care for anything pumpkin.

Which kind of Halloween candy is best?

Snickers.

Jason Atkins

What is your favorite Halloween costume from previous years?

I dressed up as a blonde. Full wig, shaved my legs, makeup and everything.

Do you believe in ghosts?

I believe in spirits.

What's your favorite pumpkin flavored food or drink?

My mom makes these pumpkin rolls.

Which kind of Halloween candy is best?

Reese's peanut butter cups.

Dr. Bambi Robinson

What is your favorite Halloween costume from previous years?

I attached cereal boxes, slashed up with a rubber knife stabbed through the cereal box, to a sweatshirt and my kid was a cereal killer.

Do you believe in ghosts?

No.

What's your favorite pumpkin flavored food or drink?

Pie.

Which kind of Halloween candy is best?

A lot of my students really are keen on the Kit Kat bars.

Jeganaath Giri

What is your favorite Halloween costume from previous years?

I was dressed up as a portable charger. I had a real power bank inside the box wwso people could charge their phones.

Do you believe in ghosts?

Eh, kind of.

What's your favorite pumpkin flavored food or drink?

I hate pumpkin, actually, so I don't think I have one.

Which kind of Halloween candy is best?

Reese's peanut butter.