Soyou want to learn more about pollinators and beekeeping. We got you covered.

Interested in having a more productive garden? See that bee in your backyard, but dont know if its beneficial? Have allergies? Want a new hobby? Learning about beekeeping might be right for you.

By now, you have all heard about honeybee decline and the multitude of reasons. Is it because of Colony Collapse or more pests and disease. However, theres a secret reason that no one is talking about. Its the lack of experienced beekeepers and mentors. For the past decade, new individuals embark on learning their new, exciting hobby of beekeeping only to quit after two years. As the demographics of beekeepers age (average age of experienced beekeeper is in their late 60s and 70s), you see the loss of that knowledge as well. This program was developed to usher in new people interested in learning about beekeeping and to retain the ones that are currently learning the trade. Yes, its a hobby and a trade. You can earn money and make a living off your beekeeping products or by selling bees. There is a large market for natural products and beekeeping is growing exponentially in the past few years.

The Midwest Master Beekeeper Program was developed 2.5 years ago by entomologists and beekeepers with decades of experience. Two entomologists/beekeepers were on OR are on other master beekeeper programs (i.e. Florida, Texas). The idea in mind was to develop a program of standardized education that is more comprehensive than regular beekeeping classes. It includes topics on taxonomy, biology, botany, genetics, pesticides, diseases, pests, and economics. We teach you how to be a productive honey producer - over time.

We offer the first 3 level classes to the general public who want to learn more about bees and pollinators. In fact, one of the requirements of working with the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation was to expand our curriculum to more locations, such as libraries, community centers, community colleges, and nature centers. We are also working with Missouri FFA officers to fundraise for local high schools by selling pollinator seeds. We are working on expanding pollinator habitat of each participating state by 20% over the next 10 years. Interested in participating with a fundraiser? Give us a call.

Each course is 4.5 hours long and taught by experienced beekeepers, who give their own two cents during the lectures. Over 500 individuals attended the first level class last year with 97% of them giving extremely positive reviews. We developed study guide books (one per class) based on certification exam material. For those that decide to participate in the certification program, there is a specific study guide book required as reading for each course, which helps a participant prepare for their exam. The goal is to teach a rigorous program of 5 years in yearly segments that can be learned and put into practice. With each level, the material is discussed in more detail. For example, a participant will learn about integrated pest management in the first class, and economic thresholds in the second. The third class will further impress the importance of figuring cost analyses (i.e. economics) for becoming a successful honey producer. The curriculum covers many topics including taxonomy, botany, honey bee biology, diseases, pests, and understanding pesticide labels. The latter is taught for protection of beekeepers against accidental over-sprays of chemicals. The more you know, they better you are at protecting your apiary.

We promote the joining of local beekeeping associations and finding a mentor. In fact, they are requirements of our program, if you decide to join the certification program. You learn your hands-on practice through these local associations, and we supply a list of them for you to choose. We also give you a list of beekeeping equipment suppliers. We boost local economies by promoting local suppliers. Buy American!

To view a list of locations currently participating in the program (and this list grows daily), see: mochf.org/masterbeekeeper/calendar/. Classes are also posted on the Midwest Master Beekeeper Program Facebook page (there is also a group, Midwest Master Beekeeper Certification Program). For more information, contact the Director, Dr. Moneen Jones (entomologist, beekeeper), at midwestmbcp@gmail.com or 573-281-1272.