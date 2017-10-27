Grant helps make tech education possible through local foundation

Editorial

It's no secret. Technology continues to become a major part of our economy, escalating exponentially year after year. And those with the skills to develop the tech-driven infrastructure of the future will have a leg up in the workforce.

Recently the Marquette Tech District Foundation received a grant of $110,555 from the Delta Regional Authority to help fun the foundation's Code Labs One training. The 20-week course introduces participants to computer programming. The grant is also matched by the foundation.

The course deals with the programming language Ruby, which has been used to develop some of the top tech websites, including Twitter and Airbnb.

The impressive part of this program is it's not exclusive to a particular group. Whether you are a young student, in the middle of your career or a retiree, this is an opportunity to learn innovative technology and test your problem-solving skills.

To apply for the course, which begins in November, go to marquettetechinstitute.org.

Congratulations to the Marquette Tech District Foundation on the grant and for offering this type of education.

If you or someone you know would benefit from the course, we encourage you to check out the website to learn more.