Help Cape Girardeau Take Home $150,000 for Ivers Square!

If you haven't already heard, Old Town Cape is rallying hard to help Cape Girardeau win $150,000 for preservation efforts at Ivers Square (which you may know as the park beside Common Pleas Courthouse Park). The campaign will be ending on October 31st, so we're asking you to go to VoteYourMainStreet.org to register to vote today. You can vote every day, with the opportunity to cast 5 votes for Cape each time you vote.

Cape was selected as 1 of 25 communities in the nation to compete for a private grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express. Based on the rules of the competition, the project the communities picked to compete for had to be a historic property in the public eye. For us, selecting Ivers Square meant an opportunity to enhance landscaping, make repairs to the fountain, put in new seating and trash cans, and rebuild the gazebo roof to the original specifications it was built under in 1913.

We hope that you see the same value in this opportunity that we do. If we can all get behind this, we can bring in $150,000 into our community and greatly enhance a historic property!