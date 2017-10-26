Take Your Business to the Better Business Bureau

Using a Better Business Bureau (BBB) accredited business means using a business with high professional and ethical standards in the community. About 70 percent of people say they look for businesses accredited through the Better Business Bureau to ensure satisfaction.

Just enter your location and type of business you need, and the BBB website will give all of their options for you to research. Each business is given a letter grade based on reviews, complaint analysis, business practices, licensing, advertising and honoring expectancies of the BBB. Ratings are constantly updated with the input of new information, so the data is accurate for visitors any time they visit the BBB site.

The Better Business Bureau is one of the best sources for finding a local professional to fit any need. Anything you want to know about an accredited business, you can find on their site, said Thomas M. Meyer, Broker.

The email, website, contact information and social media sites of each business can be reached through the BBB website to help make a decision. Uploading reviews or complaints are encouraged in order to continue giving customers the service they expect from the BBB accredited businesses.

For more information about the Better Business Bureau and finding a local, accredited business, visit bbb.org/ask/find-a-business.

