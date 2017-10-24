Safe House about halfway to goal for bigger shelter

Editorial

The Safe House for Women is about halfway to its $2 million goal to build a new facility for abused women. The organization is hoping to break ground next year.

The current facility, which is not disclosed publicly due to safety concerns for the women who take refuge there, is not nearly big enough to accommodate the demand. In 2016, according to director Jessica Hill, more than 130 women and children were sheltered at the facility. Another 145 requested shelter, but there was no room at the facility. Instead, the shelter makes arrangements for a safe place to stay, such as a hotel room.

"We could have had at least 280 easily," Hill told reporter Marybeth Niederkorn. "We really need to double the capacity of our shelter. ... We have people sleeping in the living room with a couple of kids on air mattresses, that's how full we are at the shelter."

The current facility has five bedrooms and 17 beds ... and only one bathroom.

It's clear that we have a societal problem about domestic abuse. Thanks to charity events such as the VintageNOW fashion show, the Safe House is getting more resources. If you'd like to contribute to the cause, contact the Safe House at (573) 335-7745.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Now is a good time to commit to a worthy cause of helping women survive and escape a life-threatening existence.