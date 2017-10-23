Grand Opening of Levi's Adventure Trail Nov. 5th 1:00p.m.

The grand opening of Levis Adventure Trail, a new native American-themed, ADA-accessible playground facility located in Cape Girardeau County Park South will be on Sunday, November 5 at 1:00 pm. The public is invited to this free event, celebrating the opening of the playground and remembering the short life of Levi Collom, the boy who inspired this new facility.

On March 17, 2012, 3 ½ year-old Levi Stephen Collom of Benton, MO took a nap and never woke up. He was a happy, healthy little boy who loved camping, exploring nature and superheroes. He died unexpectedly with no answers or explanation for his family who loved him dearly. The cause of Levis death is still unknown.* Levis family and friends began channeling their grief into helping others and chose to honor his life through an outdoor exhibit, Levis Adventure Trail. Their vision for this interactive exhibit is to incorporate all the things Levi loved: playing outside, camping by the river with his family, exploring nature, spending time with his family and, of course, superheroes. Six months after Levis death, his family and friends hosted a Celebration of Life to recognize Levis 4th birthday and raise awareness about SUDC. In 2013, Levis Childrens Charity, a 501c3, was formed to aid in fundraising efforts to build Levis Adventure Trail. Friends, family and community members volunteered their resources to plan and execute fundraising events. In March 2016 a partnership was formed between the Cape Girardeau County Parks Department and Levis Childrens Charity to bring new life to the playground located at Cape County Park South. After 5 ½ years of working toward this goal, it has finally become a reality and the grand opening is upon us. Please join us for the grand opening and celebration of Levis life with free food, crafts, entertainment and refreshments. We hope to see you! More information is available at www.levisadventuretrail.com and www.facebook.com/levischildrenscharity.