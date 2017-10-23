Congrats to educators who received chamber awards

Editorial

We owe so much to our educators, and the good ones don't get nearly the praise and recognition they deserve.

But every year, the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes a few local standout teachers and educators.

This year's chamber educators of the year were:

* Jennifer Hecht, Central Middle School in Cape Girardeau

* Renee Peters, Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau

* Elizabeth Sterr, Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau

* Sarah Strohmeyer, Notre Dame Regional High School

* Dana Schwieger, Harrison College of Business Department of Accounting, Southeast Missouri State University

Honorees received the Crystal Apple Award, a $500 check, resolutions of honor from the Missouri Legislature and a commemorative video at the reception, according to a news release from the chamber.

It's never been easy to be a teacher, but with today's technology, testing culture, social problems and more, the role has never been more demanding. We'd like to thank all our educators who put their students and our children's needs before their own and guide them down their educational path. Thanks to all, but especially these five who have put in so much effort in professional development, educational history, teaching effectiveness and community involvement.