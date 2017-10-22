Problems with CTA

Letter to the Editor

Months before my daughters wedding on Oct. 7, I called Cape County Transit Authority to make preparation to have my 86-year-old mother transported to the wedding and reception. CTA informed to call back a couple of days before the event. On Thursday, Oct. 5, I called to make the arrangement and was told I needed paperwork sent from the nursing home. All needed documentation was faxed to CTA, and on Friday evening they called and informed me that they would not be able accommodate us because they were understaffed. After explaining to them that this was the granddaughter she helped deliver and how important it was to her to be there, they rudely told me I needed to calm down. Although my voice was elevated, I was inside a church and staying calm. I did hang up on the rude lady after she made that comment. The next day I called to see if they could reconsider, and again I was told NO by the same rude person. Later my husband and I pretended to need a wheelchair assisted pickup and the same lady was getting ready to accommodate us until she asked Is this for the wedding? I responded honestly, yes. She rudely told me, I told you earlier, NO. I asked her how can she be so insensitive to an elderly woman wanting to go to her granddaughters wedding? Her answer was, I said NO.

Why is this the only form of wheelchair transportation in this area?

YANA McINSTYRE, Charleston, South Carolina