4x4 - 10-22-17

St. Louis

Jevon Shepard

St. Louis

What do you think of the Nina and Pinta visiting Cape Girardeau?

I actually didn't get a chance to go check it out. I wasn't here for the weekend.

Halloween is coming up soon. What are you dressing up as?

I'm thinking about going as a sports player. I went as Sam Bradford last year, I'm not really sure about this year.

What is your most memorable toy or collectable from your childhood?

I used to collect all the WWE wrestling guys and I had the ring.

If you could be any celebrity for a day, who would you choose and why?

I would want to be Steph Curry, just because I love basketball. Getting to live that life for a day would be fun.

Risco, Missouri

Drew Fortner

Risco, Missouri

What do you think of the Nina and Pinta visiting Cape Girardeau?

It was pretty neat. I actually went with my family and it was fine. They were actually a lot smaller than I thought they'd be.

Halloween is coming up soon. What are you dressing up as?

A werewolf.

What is your most memorable toy or collectable from your childhood?

I collected Sports Illustrated magazines.

If you could be any celebrity for a day, who would you choose and why?

Ryan Gosling. He's beautiful.

Amber Middleton

Jackson

Jackson

What do you think of the Nina and Pinta visiting Cape Girardeau?

That was really cool. We are a home school family, so I think it was even more special for us.

Halloween is coming up soon. What are you dressing up as?

I don't dress up. [My son] wants to be a skeleton Luigi.

What is your most memorable toy or collectable from your childhood?

Probably books.

If you could be any celebrity for a day, who would you choose and why?

I don't know. I don't know if I'd want to be a celebrity.

Julie Albertson

Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau

What do you think of the Nina and Pinta visiting Cape Girardeau?

It was awesome. I'm a teacher and we took a field trip here.

Halloween is coming up soon. What are you dressing up as?

I haven't decided.

What is your most memorable toy or collectable from your childhood?

My first-grade teacher was Sister Margaret at St. Vincent, and she wore this necklace everyday that had these big wooden beads on it. She ended up giving it to me, so it was really cool.

If you could be any celebrity for a day, who would you choose and why?

It could be really fun to be a celebrity chef on Food Network or something like that, because I really love to cook.