Learning briefs 10-22-17

Three Rivers names scholarship recipients

Three Rivers College student and Oran resident Katy Wondel was awarded the Three Rivers Endowment Trust's Achievement Scholarship. The Achievement Scholarship is awarded to a student in Three Rivers College's Nursing or Business programs.

Students from across Three Rivers College's 15-county service area have received Wylma Noll Memorial Scholarships. The recipients were honored at the college's "Fulfilling Dreams" reception for students awarded Three Rivers College and Three Rivers Endowment Trust scholarships. Recipients are listed below by hometown.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Chaffee: Natalee Jean Borneman

Dexter: Kaitlin Che' Lauters, Charles Sanders, Lauren Stidham, Kali Watson

Jackson: Macy Tatum

Marble Hill: Areka Miles

Oran: Katy Michelle Wondel

Scott City: Erika Medlin