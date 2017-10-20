*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Homegrown steers

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Friday, October 20, 2017
User-submitted story by Alice Fay Hahn

Landon and Layton Hahn of Millersville show their homegrown steers at the SEMO District Fair. Layton's won the highest ADG (Average Daily Gain) Award at 4 pounds a day and Landon's finished second at 3.8 pounds a day. Both brothers are in the Jackson High School FFA.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: