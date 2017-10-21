Out of the past: Oct. 21

1992

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Edward Madigan speaks at a meeting of the Cape Girardeau Lions Club, while on a campaign trip on behalf of the Bush-Quayle ticket.

Southeast Missouri State University's College of Education has received national re-accreditation for five years, its first under new, tougher standards; the re-accreditation was approved by the Unit Accreditation Board of the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education.

1967

Sterling Stores, Inc., has moved into its new building erected and leased to the company on the site of the old St. Charles Hotel at Main and Themis streets by the Downtown Investment Corp.; the new store has a combined sales space of 11,500 square feet, 7,500 of which is on the main floor and 4,000 in the basement.

Another "totland" for small children of Cape Girardeau will be built in Arena Park with proceeds from the Kiwanis Club's annual Chili Day, to be held next Wednesday; it will be similar to the one in Capaha Park, but will include a spray pool, the first such recreational equipment to be placed in Cape Girardeau.

1942

Operations at the new Army airfield on Highway 61 are scheduled to begin at Christmas, according to Oliver L. Parks, president of Parks Air College of East St. Louis, under whose direction the field here is to be operated.

There's a boom in enlistments at the Navy and Marine Corps recruiting offices these days, with 18- and 19-year-olds, foreseeing passage of the bill making them eligible for selective service, storming the doors to choose the branch of service they want.

1917

Lutherans from throughout the county gather at the Normal School to observe the 400th anniversary of the Reformation; speaking at the morning service is Professor E. Pasdieck of Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, while the Rev. W. Wilk of Messiah Church in St. Louis addresses the afternoon crowd in the "American language."

The Rev. F.W. Matthews, at one time general secretary of the YWCA in Philadelphia and later associated with R.A. Torrey and J.W. Chapman in their great evangelistic work there, is to move to Cape Girardeau to become evangelist and Sunday school missionary of the Potosi Presbytery; he will fill the office just vacated by the Rev. C.R. Garrison, who has been called to the Second Presbyterian Church at Huntington, West Virginia.

-- Sharon K. Sanders