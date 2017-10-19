Congrats to TG Missouri for 30 years in Perryville

Editorial

TG Missouri held a 30th-anniversary celebration Saturday in Perryville.

The company is a huge contributor to the local economy with 1,600 full-time employees. The company manufactures an array of auto parts for Toyota, GM and Subaru. Employees assemble such things as steering wheels, airbags "just about anything in a dashboard, your radio controls, air-conditioning vents, cupholders, consoles, front and back chrome trim," said Rhonda Ruark, the general manager of corporate administration.

The company has been a good corporate partner with the city of Perryville, and that was celebrated Saturday with a keynote address from Jackie Joyner-Kersee, a ribbon-cutting for a 5K community trail, an open house, workshops focused on Japanese culture and a performance by a Japanese drum group.

Congratulations to TG Missouri, and all of its employees, for 30 years of doing business in Southeast Missouri.