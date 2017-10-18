- College algebra to be removed from Southeast required curriculum (10/10/17)1
Cape Chamber Hosts Educator Appreciation Event & Honors the 2017 Educators of the Year
The Cape Chamber named the 2017 Educators of the Year. They are as follows:
Ms. Jennifer Hecht, Cape Central Middle School
Ms. Renee Peters, Notre Dame Regional High School
Ms. Elizabeth Sterr, Alma Schrader Elementary
Ms. Sarah Strohmeyer, Notre Dame Regional High School
Dr. Dana Schwieger, Harrison College of Business Department of Accounting, Southeast Missouri State University
These five outstanding educators were honored at the Educator Appreciation Reception on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The honorees were given the prestigious Crystal Apple Award, a $500 check, resolutions of honor from the
Missouri Legislature, and a commemorative video at the reception. The reception began at 4:00 p.m. with the program starting at 4:30 p.m.
This is the twenty-fourth year the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has honored well-deserving area educators with the Educator of the Year Awards. The selection process opened for nominations in late April and nominees submitted applications in July. A selection committee, made up of volunteers from the Cape Chamber membership, determine the winners every year. Selection criteria encompassed their efforts in professional development, educational history, teaching effectiveness, and community involvement.
The Educator of the Year Award serves as a way for the business community to honor the hard work and dedication of educators in our area. The Educator Appreciation Reception is supported by very generous companies and organizations. The Cape Chamber thanks Wood & Huston for serving as the Title Sponsor for the event. The Chamber would also like to thank the following sponsors for helping make this event possible:
Award Sponsors
AT&T
Banterra Bank
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation
Chap Arnold Insurance
Dille Traxel Architecture
Kohfeld Companies
Medicap Pharmacy
Mondi
Robinson Construction
bistro saffron
Southeast Missouri State University
The Dale & Hancock Center for Individual and Family Therapy
Friends of Education Sponsors
Child Care Aware of Missouri
Cultural Exchange Network
Dominos
Osburn, Hine, Yates LLC Ross McFerron
Patrick Furniture
The Bank of Missouri
The Chamber thanks the many volunteers who assisted in the selection of the honorees. The Chamber also thanks Southeast Missouri State University for hosting the event at the Show Me Center, Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library for donating books for guests to take with them, and Mr. Jonathan Fritzler with Sightnsound Media Services for producing videos of the honorees.
###
About the Cape Chamber
The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce was formally established in 1917 and continues to be the leading business and community development organization in the area. We are incorporated as a not-for-profit membership organization and spend 100% of our time on issues of economic development and community betterment. Our work results in a better quality of life for the area we serve.