Cape Chamber Hosts Educator Appreciation Event & Honors the 2017 Educators of the Year

The Cape Chamber named the 2017 Educators of the Year. They are as follows:

 Ms. Jennifer Hecht, Cape Central Middle School

 Ms. Renee Peters, Notre Dame Regional High School

 Ms. Elizabeth Sterr, Alma Schrader Elementary

 Ms. Sarah Strohmeyer, Notre Dame Regional High School

 Dr. Dana Schwieger, Harrison College of Business Department of Accounting, Southeast Missouri State University

These five outstanding educators were honored at the Educator Appreciation Reception on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The honorees were given the prestigious Crystal Apple Award, a $500 check, resolutions of honor from the

Missouri Legislature, and a commemorative video at the reception. The reception began at 4:00 p.m. with the program starting at 4:30 p.m.

This is the twenty-fourth year the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has honored well-deserving area educators with the Educator of the Year Awards. The selection process opened for nominations in late April and nominees submitted applications in July. A selection committee, made up of volunteers from the Cape Chamber membership, determine the winners every year. Selection criteria encompassed their efforts in professional development, educational history, teaching effectiveness, and community involvement.

The Educator of the Year Award serves as a way for the business community to honor the hard work and dedication of educators in our area. The Educator Appreciation Reception is supported by very generous companies and organizations. The Cape Chamber thanks Wood & Huston for serving as the Title Sponsor for the event. The Chamber would also like to thank the following sponsors for helping make this event possible:

Award Sponsors

AT&T

Banterra Bank

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri

Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation

Chap Arnold Insurance

Dille Traxel Architecture

Kohfeld Companies

Medicap Pharmacy

Mondi

Robinson Construction

bistro saffron

Southeast Missouri State University

The Dale & Hancock Center for Individual and Family Therapy

Friends of Education Sponsors

Child Care Aware of Missouri

Cultural Exchange Network

Dominos

Osburn, Hine, Yates LLC  Ross McFerron

Patrick Furniture

The Bank of Missouri

The Chamber thanks the many volunteers who assisted in the selection of the honorees. The Chamber also thanks Southeast Missouri State University for hosting the event at the Show Me Center, Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library for donating books for guests to take with them, and Mr. Jonathan Fritzler with Sightnsound Media Services for producing videos of the honorees.

###

