VintageNOW in 8th year of raising funds for Safe House

Editorial

Ready to rock your '80s look?

The VintageNOW fashion show is coming up Saturday, and the models will be bringing back the '80s. But more importantly, the models and volunteers who will put on the show will be bringing back money for the Safe House for Women, a local shelter for abused women.

This is the eighth year for the fashion show. It coincides with Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Attendees are invited to wear their 1980s apparel or the color purple, since that is the color that represents awareness for domestic violence.

According to a story written by Marybeth Niederkorn, it's already looking like the show will be a standing-room-only event; banquet tables and runway seats are already sold out.

"We don't ever want to turn anyone away when they come and want to buy a ticket at the door, but it sure is hard for us," organizer Deb Maevers said.

Maevers enjoys the creativity and fun that goes into VintageNOW, but the cause is what's most important, she said.

"We really want to shine a light on the darkness of domestic violence," Maevers said. "People sometimes don't understand the connection. How can we have this fun fashion show? But one of our favorite things is, we walk strong."

VintageNOW 8 will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Doors open at 6:30. General admission tickets are $25, and are available at Pastimes Antiques, the Safe House for Women Thrift Shop or online at vintagenowfashionshow.com.

We hope everyone has fun Saturday night at the fashion show. Walk strong.