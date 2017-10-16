Please help find my sons missing dog. We got her at noon today and she was the best dog on her ride home. When we pulled in the driveway my son let her out of the car and a street cleaner was going by at the same time. It scared her and she took off during school traffic. We tried for two hours to find her because she would not know her way back to us because she never got a chance to come in her new home. We were unsuccessful at finding her so we are asking for help.

She is medium to large in size, brown and black, dark black eyes, answers to Almond. She is a Airedale Terrier with a pink collar and a bright yellow leash. She has no tags because we had just bought her.

Please call April at 573-225-1916. Thank you for the help.