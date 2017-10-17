Undertanding the protest

Letter to the Editor

As both a citizen and a veteran of the Vietnam War who served in a squad which counting its killed and wounded had a causality rate of 70 percent, I have been following the discussion concerning the athletes who do not stand for the national anthem. I find this situation interesting since one of the arguments opposing the player's action is that it displays a lack of respect for veterans.

I would argue that standing for the national anthem is less important than respecting a person's Constitutional rights. Instead of an emotionally negative response to the players who kneel, I suggest learning the reasons for their display of protest. If they are substantial and sound, we would be well advised to address their complaints instead of getting excited about an imagined lack of respect for our country. The fact they are willing to protest means that they have sufficient faith in this country to believe that we can do better.

Moreover, it is very easy to stand for just two minutes before a sporting event to celebrate this country and those who served in its Armed Forces. Instead I would suggest that on Memorial Day a person take the hours required to travel to a National Cemetery, walk through these "Gardens of Stone," and quietly pay one's respects to the people whose lives were cut short so that we can speak, protest, and voice our opinions -- freely.

John Piepho, Cape Girardeau