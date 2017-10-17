Public input process important for parks, stormwater tax

Editorial

There is still a long way to go before the Cape Girardeau City Council comes to the public with a parks and stormwater sales tax.

The city is in the midst of its public input stage, seeking comments from residents about what they think the city's needs are. We've always been a big proponent of the public input process. Ultimately, whatever the city decides to put on a ballot will come to a vote, and the public will decide if it's the best course for the city.

Officials brought to the public meetings materials on ideas that already have been researched by the city. The city has prepared a 22-page outline of parks and various projects and upgrades, as well as a handful of stormwater projects that will improve drainage and impede flooding.

At a meeting last week, several residents on the south side of the city said their section of the city is being neglected from a parks standpoint. Indian Park is a viable park, residents said, but there is limited parking. Shawnee Park and the Shawnee Park Center specifically, has not served as a community center. The park is geared toward organized recreational sports. The area is lacking in basketball courts and playground area for children, residents say. Separate conversations are in the works to try to make the Shawnee Community Center more accommodating to the neighborhood with relevant programs and availability.

At the fore of the discussions is an aquatics center that would renovate/replace the Central Municipal Pool. There are two options, with one topping out at $10 million, the other at $15 million.

The projects would touch on parks all over the city, particularly as it relates to restrooms. The city wants permanent restroom facilities throughout the park system.

If you would like to weigh in on what should be a priority put before voters, there are still opportunities. The final public meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Osage Centre. You can also go online to cityofcapegirardeau.org/PRS to explore details about each of the projects and take a survey.

We encourage you to take some time and weigh in on how you feel that parks and stormwater projects should be prioritized going forward.