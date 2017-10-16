Family Archaeology Day / Mississippi Mound Building Indians

October 21 - The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History will celebrate International Archaeology Day with a presentation by Mike Comer, "Mississippi Mound Building Indians."

1:00 pm - Mike Comer, Natural Resource Manager for the Missouri State Park System, will present a program on the Mississippian culture and how the Mississippian people lived. Touch items will be available for the public to handle and see examples of the Mississippian culture.

A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

12:00pm-4:00pm - Activities include a children's Native American archaeology dig

Hands on children's' activities, and other puzzles, games, and crafts appropriate to the archaeology theme will be ongoing during museum open hours.

All activities and presentations are free with your paid museum admission.

Museum admission: Adults $5 and 17 years and under $2

The Museum will be open from 12pm-4:30pm

For more information call 573-238-1174 or email bcmnh@sbcglobal.net