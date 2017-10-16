Halloween Contest for Art Class in Oran, MO

The halls are filled with the sound, no I mean the look of Halloween. Mrs. Mangels 7th & 8th grade art class decided to decorate the teacher's doors for Halloween. Mrs. Mangels had already decorated hers with Frankestein, for a sample, and then let the students form groups to select a design and then create a masterpiece on the doors. There will be a contest for the best door. This will happen at the Halloween Carnival on Friday, October 27 from 5:30-8:30 pm. Along with Frankenstein (1st & 2nd grade room), we have a pumpkin (3rd grade room), a mummy (7th & 8th grade room), Batty for Math (5th & 6th grade room/math room), a witch in a cauldron (4th grade room), and candy corn (Kindergarten room). Come out to the Halloween Carnival, enjoy great food, games for the kids, a haunted hayride, and pick the best door.