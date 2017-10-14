Public Square Rosary Crusade at Guardian Angel Church, Oran

Coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the Apparations of our Lady of Fatima, Guardian Angel Church sponsored a public square rosary crusade in Oran, Mo. across from Guardian Angel Church on Saturday, October 14 at 12 noon, one day after the apparition anniversary. Julie Senciboy headed the effort for the second year in a row. There were approximately 63 people in attendance. This number about doubled the attendance of 2016. Neighboring parishes were invited to join us, and several were there. Several different Guardian Angel parishioners led the gathered in prayer, which included the Rosary, the Divine Mercy chaplet, the Litany of Saints and also in singing. The setting of the public square rosary was appropriately by a sign that says "Pray the rosary daily". Beautiful red roses and candles sat beside a picture of Mary, our Mother and our Divine Mercy Jesus. Everyone was invited to put prayer petitions in a bowl and the rosary was prayed for the intentions of everyone present, for our country, for the end of war, and tragedies happening in our world today.

In "The Secret of the Rosary", Saint Louis de Montfort said that public prayer is way more powerful to appease God's anger and call upon his mercy. The Church, guided by the Holy Spirit, has always suggested that we pray in the public, not privately, when there is public tragedy and suffering, such as is going on in the world today.