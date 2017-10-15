Safe House raises half of goal for new shelter

Andrew J. Whitaker Order this photo

The Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau has raised $1 million of a $2 million goal to build a new facility, and plans a spring 2018 groundbreaking, executive director Jessica Hill said.

Hill said construction companies bids, being taken now, will give a firm cost of the project.

Our plan is to move forward and reach out to our community, and encourage them to make multi-year pledges, Hill said.

The new facilitys location is undisclosed for safety reasons, Hill said.

The groundbreaking will be ceremonial, but we would still like to mark the occasion with the community, Hill said.

A weeping willow tree in Cape County Park North, dedicated to those who have lost their lives as victims of crime, will serve as the groundbreaking site, Hill said.

The new shelter is necessary because, Hill said, in 2016, more than 130 women and children were sheltered at the facility, and another 145 who requested shelter couldnt be accommodated at the current facility.

We could have had at least 280, easily, Hill said. We really need to double the capacity of our shelter.

Right now, Hill added, every bed in the current facility is full.

We have people sleeping in the living room with a couple of kids on air mattresses, thats how full we are at the shelter, Hill said.

The current facility has five bedrooms and 17 beds total. Some are full-size beds that could accommodate a mother and child or two siblings, so the facility now can shelter up to 22 people at one time, she said.

And there is one bathroom, Hill said  a shower, sink and commode. A childrens toilet is in another room by itself, Hill said.

Its very small, she said.

But Hill said the shelter doesnt turn anyone away. If a client cant be brought in because of space concerns, arrangements will be made for a safe place to stay, such as a hotel room.

The new shelter will have 10 bedrooms and multiple bathroom facilities, and a childrens play room, classroom, library and family room, none of which are in the current facility, Hill added.

Its just more space, Hill said.

Other services the Safe House offers include court advocacy and case management, education and outreach training and support groups for men and women.

Hill said 350 non-resident clients came to the outreach office to use these other services in 2016.

The VintageNOW fashion show to benefit the Safe House for Women will be Oct. 21 at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. General admission tickets are $25 and are available at Pastimes Antiques, the Safe House for Women Thrift Shop or online at vintagenowfashionshow.com.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

230 N. Spring Ave., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

1625 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

45 N. Main St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Cape County Park North, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Safe House for Women

* 24/7 crisis hotline: (800) 341-1830. All calls are private and confidential.

* Outreach number: (573) 335-7745

* Online at www.semosafehouse.org