Sikeston singer moves on with 'The Voice'

Editorial

Yet another local talent has captured a larger audience.

Anna Catherine DeHart has joined Neal Boyd (Americas Got Talent) and Brothers Walker (The Voice) as Southeast Missouri musicians to be featured on a nationally televised talent show.

DeHart impressed country star Blake Shelton and pop star Adam Levine enough that they both wanted DeHart to be on their teams in The Voice competition. DeHart chose Shelton, because DeHart is a country-music singer and she thought his advice would be more useful going forward.

Congratulations to DeHart. She has a powerful voice, and grew up singing, but has pursued a conventional life with a big-girl job and put her music on the back burner until trying out for the show.

We hope she does well. We were captivated by Boyd and Brothers Walker when they appeared on national television. Boyd won Americas Got Talent. Brothers Walker passed several rounds.

The Voice airs locally at 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on WPSD 6. Be sure to follow DeHart. So far, she hasnt gotten much airtime, but we hope that changes in the coming episodes.