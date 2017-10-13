Thanks for reminding us of history's importance

Letter to the Editor

Recently, Cape Girardeau played the role of perfect host for the fourth annual U. S. Grant Symposium.

Thanks to the many who worked so hard to ensure its success: Mary Ann and Bert Kellerman, who hosted it; Mayor Harry Rediger, who welcomed us; the citys Parks & Recreation Department, who prepared the grounds for it; and Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr., who worked selflessly to plan it, promote it and moderate it.

To sponsors, the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau and Brenda Newbern, the State Historical Society of Missouri and Bill Eddleman, and to the U. S. Grant Trail, thank you.

Special thanks are due to Earl Norman, who loaned his collection of Ulysses Grant artifacts for display, and to Whitney Tucker of Missouris Civil War Heritage Foundation who inventoried them. Kudos also to the Ulysses S. Grant Association and to Lesley Barker for their assistance in presenting the exhibit, which is still accessible to visitors Thursdays through Saturdays. Thanks finally to Frank Nickell, always there when Cape Girardeau needs him.

Why are the humanities important to our society? To parrot a Supreme Court jurist of long ago on an entirely different subject, I know it when I see it. I saw it on Sept. 19. Coming together to learn more about a historical character we all thought we knew, and to witness an oration by Ronald C. White Jr., respected author who speaks just as well as he writes.

The power and precision of language well researched and well delivered. Thats what I saw.

Greg Wolk

Heritage Resources Coordinator, Missouri Humanities Council