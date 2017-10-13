SEMO Homecoming, Chaffee's German Days this weekend

Editorial

Wed like to remind you its Homecoming weekend at Southeast Missouri State University.

There will be all sorts of events around campus to take part in, but the parade, tailgating and football game are the cant-miss anchor points for anyone looking to have some fun this weekend.

The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, from Capaha Park to Main Street along Broadway, then south on Main Street to Independence Street.

After the parade, the tailgating will start in parking lots around Houck Stadium, followed by the football game at 1 p.m. against Tennessee Tech.

Tonight, the Copper Dome dinner is planned for 6:30 at the Show Me Center, where the Alumni Association will give out its merit awards. And Saturday morning at 7, there will be the All Alumni Breakfast at Kem Statuary Hall in the Wehking Alumni Center.

Welcome back to Cape Girardeau to all the alumni and parents. In addition to the university activities, we hope you make time to visit with friends, check out the retail shopping and visit a restaurant.

German Days

This weekend is also an opportunity to engage in some family fun time at Chaffees German Days. There will be amusement rides and carnival midway all weekend long.

The community event will include a softball tournament, bingo, beer garden, greased pole, washer and cornhole tournaments, live music and more. The festival runs from 4 p.m. to midnight today and 11 a.m. until midnight Saturday.

Enjoy your weekend.