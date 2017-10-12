*Menu
SEMO Vet Corps Receive Council Proclamation

Thursday, October 12, 2017
User-submitted story by City of Cape Girardeau Public Information Office

On Oct. 6, representatives with SEMO Vet Corps visited City Hall to receive a proclamation from Mayor Harry Rediger marking their 50-year reunion on Oct. 14, 2017. Pictured, from left to right, are: Thomas Meyer ('78), Walter Wildman ('71), Mayor Rediger, Larry DeClue ('73), and Bill Humphries ('76). The group is hosting the 50-year reunion as a part of the annual Southeast Missouri State University Homecoming activities.

