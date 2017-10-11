*Menu
Flu Shots at Delta Community Center

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

FLU SHOTS at Delta Community Center

Flu Shots will be given to Delta area residents at the Delta Community Center on Friday, October 20, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free to those with Medicare and/or Medicaid card. Others a fee.

For more information, call 794-2259 or 794-2874.

