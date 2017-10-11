October perfect time to go outdoors, hit trails

Editorial

It's that time of year when the weather is cooling off and the trees are beginning to show their splendor.

It's a perfect time to, as they say, "Hit the trail." And there no shortage of them in Cape Girardeau County, which recently was mentioned in the September issue of Trail Runner Magazine, a national publication. There are an abundance with each presenting a unique challenge, from the paved and relatively flat La Croix Trail in Cape Girardeau to more adventurous treks in remote locations such as Trail of Tears State Park. There are also trails at Klaus Park and several routes available at the Missouri Department of Conservation Nature Center.

Not that Cape Girardeau County has a monopoly on beautiful countryside. There are a lot of short trips that can be made in every direction: east to Shawnee National Forest and Giant City State Park across the river; west to Mark Twain National Forest near Fredericktown, Missouri; north to Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County; and south to General Watkins Conservation Area near Benton, Missouri.

You can take a leisurely stroll or run, it's up to you, but enjoying the great outdoors this time of year will benefit a person both mentally and physically. Yes, it's football season and the couch can be a comfortable place on a Sunday afternoon, but it's also a great time to be outside.