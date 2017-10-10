*Menu
B Team Volleyball Tournament

Tuesday, October 10, 2017
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Pictured are: B Team-Front row-Logan Dame, Taylor Hobbs, Dalaini Bryant, Parker Bryant, Drew Pobst, & Owen Forehand. Back row-Toni Hency, Asst. Coach, Daley Siebert, Haley Webb, Courtney Dirnberger, Nolan Loper, Nathaniel Woods, Gabe Dirnberger, Robin Watkins, Coach, and Denise Dirnberger, Asst. Coach

The B Volleyball Tournament was hosted by Guardian Angel School, Oran, MO at Oran High School on October 5-7. With a record of 13 wins and 3 losses, the Guardian Angel Redwings received 2nd in the Christian League and also won 2nd in the tournament. The team is coached by Robin Watkins, Denise Dirnberger, and Toni Hency. Congratulations to the Guardian Angel Redwings B Volleyball teams.

