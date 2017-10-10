B Team Volleyball Tournament

The B Volleyball Tournament was hosted by Guardian Angel School, Oran, MO at Oran High School on October 5-7. With a record of 13 wins and 3 losses, the Guardian Angel Redwings received 2nd in the Christian League and also won 2nd in the tournament. The team is coached by Robin Watkins, Denise Dirnberger, and Toni Hency. Congratulations to the Guardian Angel Redwings B Volleyball teams.