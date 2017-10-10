A Team Volleyball Tournament

The A Volleyball Tournament was hosted by Kelso C-7 at the St. Lawrence Parish Center in New Hamburg, MO on October 8-9. With a record of 11 wins and 1 loss, the Guardian Angel Redwings of Oran, MO received 1st in the Christian League and also won 1st place in the tournament. The team is coached by Robin Watkins, Denise Dirnberger, and Toni Hency. Congratulations to the Guardian Angel Redwings A Volleyball team.