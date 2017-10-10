*Menu
A Team Volleyball Tournament

Tuesday, October 10, 2017
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Pictured are: A Team-Front row-Haley Webb, Seth Reed, Connor Watkins, & Riley Schlosser. Back row-Denise Dirnberger, Asst. Coach, Toni Hency, Asst. Coach, Camryn Lynch, Brittany Dirnberger, Traci Hency, Jordan Diebold, & Robin Watkins, Coach.

The A Volleyball Tournament was hosted by Kelso C-7 at the St. Lawrence Parish Center in New Hamburg, MO on October 8-9. With a record of 11 wins and 1 loss, the Guardian Angel Redwings of Oran, MO received 1st in the Christian League and also won 1st place in the tournament. The team is coached by Robin Watkins, Denise Dirnberger, and Toni Hency. Congratulations to the Guardian Angel Redwings A Volleyball team.

