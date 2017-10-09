*Menu
Jackson Octoberfest 2017

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Monday, October 9, 2017
User-submitted story by Aly Baker
Alexis Engelhart

Saturday was a beautiful day for a small town get together. It brought so many people together for a smile filled day. I love capturing real life smiles and laughter and the October fest was nothing but.

Clayton Baker & Alexis Engelhart
Katelyn Engelhart & Alexis Engelhart
Katelyn Engelhart
Kyle Keith & Alexis Engelhart
