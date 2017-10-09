- Clay Waller set to change plea in murder case (10/5/17)
- Cape Chinese restaurant purchases old Ponderosa property in Perryville (10/10/17)
- Parody platform: City officials take satirical Facebook pages in stride (10/3/17)
- Oak Ridge woman dies after truck crashes into home (10/4/17)
- Cha-ching! Downtown merchants reap unprecedented rewards from busy weekend (10/4/17)1
- Sikeston native goes from giving up music to a spot on NBC's 'The Voice' (10/9/17)1
- State declares test results for schools invalid (10/4/17)2
- Highway patrol begins 'preliminary inquiry' into Oran timecard fraud allegations (10/8/17)1
- Annual Oktoberfest draws crowds to uptown Jackson (10/8/17)
- Ships to stay docked in Cape a week longer (10/10/17)
Imo's Pizza Raises $337 for St. Vincent School of Cape Girardeau
Imos Pizza in Cape Girardeau presented $337.27 to St. Vincent School of Cape Girardeau. The money was generated during a day-long fundraiser held Tuesday, September 19. Ryan Austin and Jordan Prince of Imos Pizza presented the donation to Jamie Shaffar of St. Vincent School.
The Cape Girardeau Imos Pizza is owned and operated by PAJCO, Inc., which also owns and operates Rhodes convenience stores.
The donation equaled 10% of Imos Pizza purchases made September 19 at Imos Pizza located at 1201 Broadway, including gift cards. The schools earning potential was not limited to only a few hours of operation or just customers that mentioned the school upon ordering. Rather, Imos Pizza at Rhodes allowed the school to benefit from all purchases made that day. Imos Pizza helped St. Vincent School publicize the fundraiser by providing fliers and reminder stickers to share with students families and Facebook posts to reach its social media followers.
Imos Pizza will host another St. Vincent School fundraiser on Tuesday, October 24. The event will operate the same way; 10% of all food and gift card purchases will go to the school. Orders can be placed at www.ImosPizza.com or by calling (573) 334-3993.
Imos Pizza invites any interested school to book a 10% fundraising day with its locations or presell Imos Pizza frozen pizzas. Interested schools should contact the Cape Girardeau Imos Pizza or their local Imos Pizza at Rhodes. Imos Pizza and Rhodes have raised more than $3,329 for ten different organizations since introducing its fundraising days in March 2017.
About Rhodes Convenience Stores
Rhodes was established in 1956 and employs over 600 individuals throughout its 30 Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois locations. As the areas largest convenience store network, Rhodes provides a vast selection of quality products, excellent customer service and convenient locations. Many stores include drive-thru service and 24-hour service. Rhodes most recent product addition is Imos Pizza, which is available at four locations in Sikeston, Perryville, Scott City and Jackson as well as its standalone Imos Pizza restaurant in Cape.