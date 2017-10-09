Imo's Pizza Raises $337 for St. Vincent School of Cape Girardeau

Imos Pizza in Cape Girardeau presented $337.27 to St. Vincent School of Cape Girardeau. The money was generated during a day-long fundraiser held Tuesday, September 19. Ryan Austin and Jordan Prince of Imos Pizza presented the donation to Jamie Shaffar of St. Vincent School.

The Cape Girardeau Imos Pizza is owned and operated by PAJCO, Inc., which also owns and operates Rhodes convenience stores.

The donation equaled 10% of Imos Pizza purchases made September 19 at Imos Pizza located at 1201 Broadway, including gift cards. The schools earning potential was not limited to only a few hours of operation or just customers that mentioned the school upon ordering. Rather, Imos Pizza at Rhodes allowed the school to benefit from all purchases made that day. Imos Pizza helped St. Vincent School publicize the fundraiser by providing fliers and reminder stickers to share with students families and Facebook posts to reach its social media followers.

Imos Pizza will host another St. Vincent School fundraiser on Tuesday, October 24. The event will operate the same way; 10% of all food and gift card purchases will go to the school. Orders can be placed at www.ImosPizza.com or by calling (573) 334-3993.

Imos Pizza invites any interested school to book a 10% fundraising day with its locations or presell Imos Pizza frozen pizzas. Interested schools should contact the Cape Girardeau Imos Pizza or their local Imos Pizza at Rhodes. Imos Pizza and Rhodes have raised more than $3,329 for ten different organizations since introducing its fundraising days in March 2017.

About Rhodes Convenience Stores

Rhodes was established in 1956 and employs over 600 individuals throughout its 30 Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois locations. As the areas largest convenience store network, Rhodes provides a vast selection of quality products, excellent customer service and convenient locations. Many stores include drive-thru service and 24-hour service. Rhodes most recent product addition is Imos Pizza, which is available at four locations in Sikeston, Perryville, Scott City and Jackson as well as its standalone Imos Pizza restaurant in Cape.