1st Class Travel to Host week of Travel Shows

1st Class Travel, of Cape Girardeau, is excited to announce that the week of October 17th will be a fun-filled week of Travel Shows including Prague, Vienna, Budapest, Italy and Ireland. Door prizes & Giveaways! Please RSVP to join us at (573) 651-0088.

Starting the kick off on Tuesday, October 17th at 6:00 pm with an informational meeting on the 2018 Shrines of Italy guided tour. This will take places at Saint Francis Medical Center Cape Girardeau in the Saint John of God room. This tour includes an inspirational journey through the rolling hills and lively cities of beautiful Italy. Attend the weekly papal audience and receive the blessing given by His Holiness, Pope Francis. Discover the incomparable splendor of the Sistine Chapel and St. Peters Basilica. Spend time at the Basilica of St. Francis in Assisi, the beloved saints hometown. Stay two nights in San Giovanni Rotondo, and pray in the church dedicated to St. Pio of Pietrelcina  Padre Pio. Reflect at the Grotto of Michael the Archangel, on the rugged Gargano Peninsula. Discover the Abbeys of Santissima Trinita and Montecassino. In the town of Pompeii, have time at the Madonna del Rosario Sanctuary, one of the most famous shrines of Christianity.

Next, on Wednesday, October 18th at 7:00 PM join us to learn all about Europe's Imperial Cities - Prague, Vienna & Budpest. In Prague, walk the Golden Lane, a delightful neighborhood of tiny, medieval houses; then visit a private castle for a tour, lunch and a concert. You choose your dining experience: dinner with a folklore show including a chance to meet the dancers and have a lesson, or dinner and a tour at one of Pragues most famous brewery restaurants. Delight in the Baroque marvels of Viennas Schoenbrunn Palace, the summer retreat of the Habsburg dynasty for more than 200 years. Indulge in an unforgettable Classical music performance in Vienna. Visit a 14th-century Hungarian castle where knights recreate the days of chivalry. Spend time at a school in Budapest and meet the students. Soak up the culture of the region with included guided city excursions and through your own explorations on your days at leisure. Cruise the Danube River through the beautiful scenery of the Wachau Valley to the famous Abbey at Melk. This presentation takes place at Southeast Missouri State University's Wehking Alumni Center at 926 Broadway IN Cape Girardeau.

Finally, on Thursday, October 19th at 6pm join us to hear about the Shades of Ireland Summer 2018 trip at Katy O'Ferrell's Irish Pub & Restaurant at 300 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. This trip is sponsored by the Notre Dame Regional High Schools Education Fund Foundation. From vibrant and history-filled Dublin, across rolling green hills to the dramatic coast, experience all of Irelands charm on this magical tour of the Emerald Isle. Live like royalty during an overnight stay on the grounds of a castle. Visit Waterford, Irelands oldest city, where youll have the opportunity to visit the House of Waterford Crystal. Choose from a selection of Killarneys best restaurants with our Diners Choice program. See the Atlantic from the stunning 700-foot Cliffs of Moher. Experience the world-famous beauty of the Ring of Kerry. See sheepdogs in action on a working farm. Explore Dublin with a local guide  either by foot or on a panoramic city tour  its your choice! See beautiful Killarney from your seat on an Irish jaunting car. Journey to historic Blarney Castle, lean back and kiss its famous stone! After seeing what all Ireland has to offer, Patrick Koetting with Major Brands will be guiding the group through the various styles of the alcoholic nectar of the Emerald Isle. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy some Irish Fare for dinner or to order some appetizers before the presentation. Must be 21 or older to participate. Only 50 spots available.