13th annual BIA Award ceremony

The 13th annual BIA Survivor and Family Seminar and Award Ceremony was held October 7, 2017 at the Maryville Marriott Hotel and Convention Center. There survivors and family members were invited to participate in several seminars throughout the day. The day started out with a welcome from David Dyck, DO, President, Board of Directors then proceeded with Carter "Cardinal Cowboy" Rethwisch, motivational speaker and survivor of Brain Injury and coma.

After a morning of different small 45 minute sessions guests were invited to the banquet hall for a luncheon and award ceremony. Among the recipients of awards were Kristy Friedrich of Jackson, MO. Kristy won the Point of Light Award. Kristy was nominated because even though she herself has a brain injury sustained from a fall in 2014, she is continually helping others. She helps out at the monthly meetings of the Brain Injury & Stroke Resource Group, outings and helping other survivors in the group that have limitations. Her background in respiratory therapy has helped out in many ways. Her bubbly personality is infectious. She is that light at the end of a tunnel.

The other participant which was awarded Volunteer of the Year - Youth Award was Conner Cox of Cape Girardeau. Conner was nominated volunteer of the year because even though he may be a minor he has volunteered his time to the Brain Injury & Stroke Resource Group at their picnics, bonfires and helped man the booth at the SEMO District Fair. Conner helps set up for the picnics and bonfires and also helps clean up afterwards. He also helps with survivors of the group by carrying things so they don't fall. Conner may only be 12 years old but his heart goes out to those in need.

Those interested in the Brain Injury Support Group can contact Marilyn Schott, facilitator at (573)275-7552. The support meetings are the first Monday of each month. The next meeting will be November 6, 2017 starting at 6:00 pm.