- Clay Waller set to change plea in murder case (10/5/17)
- Parody platform: City officials take satirical Facebook pages in stride (10/3/17)
- Spectrum internet, TV outage affects Southeast U.S. (10/2/17)
- Photo essay: Kinslee Kinder's journey with Rett Syndrome (10/1/17)1
- Oak Ridge woman dies after truck crashes into home (10/4/17)
- Marble Hill museum, cultural center may be in jeopardy (10/1/17)2
- Cha-ching! Downtown merchants reap unprecedented rewards from busy weekend (10/4/17)1
- Theater renovations reach halfway point; more auditoriums with recliners to open soon (10/1/17)2
- Living history: Replicas of Columbus' ships the Nina and the Pinta dock at Cape Girardeau (9/29/17)
- State declares test results for schools invalid (10/4/17)2
Serving at the city level defines public service
Joe Uzoaru and Danny Essner have served their community, and each recently announced they will not run to keep their seats on the Cape Girardeau City Council.
Uzoaru is the councilman for Ward 1, elected to the position in 2014. Essner recently was appointed the councilman for Ward 6. In addition to their leaving, Ward 5 councilman Bob Fox announced plans to run for mayor, hoping to be the successor to Mayor Harry Rediger, who is term-limited.
That makes two wards up for grabs in the April election, along with the mayors seat, and nomination petitions to become a candidate begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 24. If Fox were elected mayor, his current seat would open.
Serving as a public servant is not for everyone. Theres virtually no pay for local positions, so people do so out of pure public service or personal ambition (or a healthy combination of the two) with little thanks for their commitment. They work jobs like the rest of us, then work some more for their community. Thats why we want to publicly thank councilmen Uzoaru and Essner for their time and effort to improve Cape Girardeau.
We all say we want to see change. We all can do it by voting, but a select few also can do it by leading. We encourage anyone who feels they can make a difference in this community as a leader to step forward. You have until 5 p.m. Nov. 21 to become a candidate.