Letter to the Editor

October is National Long-Term Care Residents Rights Month, a time to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care residents have made to better our community and to call attention to the rights in long-term care facilities. This years theme  Its All About Me: My Life, My Care, My Choices  was selected to call attention to respect and dignity to every resident.

By listening to the residents voices, we honor their lives and experiences as well as treat them with dignity and respect; staff and residents can enjoy relationships that enhance their day-to-day lives; and the long-term care facility can operate more effectively in its daily activities. Many people care about residents families, citizen advocates, facility staff and others. This care can be truly individualized and focused on each persons needs and preferences.

Celebrate and acknowledge these rights by participating in Residents Rights Month events and calling on your elected officials and local facilities to show their support by attending/organizing activities.

During Residents Rights Month, we recognize our local, long-term care Ombudsmen staff and volunteers, who work daily to promote residents rights, assist residents with complaints and provide information to those who need to find a long-term care facility. In this area, the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program at Aging Matters serves 18 counties and 166 long-term care facilities.

If you would like to learn more about the Ombudsman Program or become a volunteer, contact Jan McFerron, Region 2 Ombudsman director, or Emily Smith, assistant director, at (573) 335-3331 or (800) 392-8771.

EMILY SMITH, assistant Ombudsman

director, Aging Matters