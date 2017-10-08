- Clay Waller set to change plea in murder case (10/5/17)
- Parody platform: City officials take satirical Facebook pages in stride (10/3/17)
- Spectrum internet, TV outage affects Southeast U.S. (10/2/17)
- Photo essay: Kinslee Kinder's journey with Rett Syndrome (10/1/17)1
- Oak Ridge woman dies after truck crashes into home (10/4/17)
- Marble Hill museum, cultural center may be in jeopardy (10/1/17)2
- Cha-ching! Downtown merchants reap unprecedented rewards from busy weekend (10/4/17)1
- Theater renovations reach halfway point; more auditoriums with recliners to open soon (10/1/17)2
- Living history: Replicas of Columbus' ships the Nina and the Pinta dock at Cape Girardeau (9/29/17)
- State declares test results for schools invalid (10/4/17)2
4x4 - 10-8-17
Jim Vimtrup
Royalton, Illinois
The second week of October is Pet Peeve Week. What's your biggest pet peeve?
Cigarettes are too high.
Halloween is this month. What's your favorite Halloween-themed/scary movie?
I don't have none. I don't watch that.
If you were a pizza topping, what would you be?
Pepperoni.
What's the best vacation you've ever been on? Why?
Cape Girardeau, to look at these boats.
Cheryl Hotop
Perryville, Missouri
The second week of October is Pet Peeve Week. What's your biggest pet peeve?
The rhetoric that goes back and forth from our political system.
Halloween is this month. What's your favorite Halloween-themed/scary movie?
You know, I don't really have one because I don't watch scary movies.
If you were a pizza topping, what would you be?
A hot pepper.
What's the best vacation you've ever been on? Why?
I guess I would say Alaska, because I got to go with my cousin.
Anthony Boyce
Cape Girardeau
The second week of October is Pet Peeve Week. What's your biggest pet peeve?
I don't like going there. If you let people know that kind of stuff, they'll use it against you.
Halloween is this month. What's your favorite Halloween-themed/scary movie?
Stuff in the '80s, more or less. I think mine is the actual movie, "Halloween." The first one.
If you were a pizza topping, what would you be?
Sausage.
What's the best vacation you've ever been on? Why?
I don't take too many vacations out of town.
Mike Hunter
Cape Girardeau
The second week of October is Pet Peeve Week. What's your biggest pet peeve?
My home nurse not cleaning up my house.
Halloween is this month. What's your favorite Halloween-themed/scary movie?
"Jaws." The original.
If you were a pizza topping, what would you be?
A pepperoni head.
What's the best vacation you've ever been on? Why?
The best vacation I've been on was 10 years ago, when I went to Washington, D.C., to see my daughter.
