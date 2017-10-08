4x4 - 10-8-17

Royalton, Illinonis

Jim Vimtrup

The second week of October is Pet Peeve Week. What's your biggest pet peeve?

Cigarettes are too high.

Halloween is this month. What's your favorite Halloween-themed/scary movie?

I don't have none. I don't watch that.

If you were a pizza topping, what would you be?

Pepperoni.

What's the best vacation you've ever been on? Why?

Cape Girardeau, to look at these boats.

Cheryl Hotop

Perryville, Missouri

The second week of October is Pet Peeve Week. What's your biggest pet peeve?

The rhetoric that goes back and forth from our political system.

Halloween is this month. What's your favorite Halloween-themed/scary movie?

You know, I don't really have one because I don't watch scary movies.

If you were a pizza topping, what would you be?

A hot pepper.

What's the best vacation you've ever been on? Why?

I guess I would say Alaska, because I got to go with my cousin.

Anthony Boyce

Cape Girardeau

The second week of October is Pet Peeve Week. What's your biggest pet peeve?

I don't like going there. If you let people know that kind of stuff, they'll use it against you.

Halloween is this month. What's your favorite Halloween-themed/scary movie?

Stuff in the '80s, more or less. I think mine is the actual movie, "Halloween." The first one.

If you were a pizza topping, what would you be?

Sausage.

What's the best vacation you've ever been on? Why?

I don't take too many vacations out of town.

Mike Hunter

Cape Girardeau

The second week of October is Pet Peeve Week. What's your biggest pet peeve?

My home nurse not cleaning up my house.

Halloween is this month. What's your favorite Halloween-themed/scary movie?

"Jaws." The original.

If you were a pizza topping, what would you be?

A pepperoni head.

What's the best vacation you've ever been on? Why?

The best vacation I've been on was 10 years ago, when I went to Washington, D.C., to see my daughter.