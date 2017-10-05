SCOTT CITY FBLA VISITS COFFEE 'N MORE COFFEE HOUSE

Approximately twenty members of the Scott City High School Future Business Leaders of America visited the Coffee 'N' More Coffee House located at 1704 Main Street in Scott City. Paid members enjoyed a membership breakfast on September 26, 2017, while learning more about the local sole proprietorship.

The business is managed by Courtney Holder, a 2011 Scott City graduate. She informed students about the history of the building she uses for the business, as well as how she and her family started it. Marketing and pricing strategies were also discussed.

We decided to start a new tradition this year and visit this popular local business as part of our membership drive. Students were able to see first-hand the time, dedication, and hours that is spent on having a successful business, stated Mrs. Conaway, FBLA Adviser.