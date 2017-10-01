*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Delta Senior Citizens

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Sunday, October 1, 2017
User-submitted story by 573-794-2259

Delta Senior Citizens Meeting

The Delta Senior Citizens will meet Wednesday, October 11, at 11 a.m., at the Delta Community Center. The program will include a representative from Aging Matters to discuss upcoming changes in Medicare. Musical entertainment will be provided by Don Hester. Lunch will be served at 12:00 noon. For more information, call 794-2259 or 794-2874.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: