*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Scott City Chamber donates BIG to the Boys and Girls Club of SEMO

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Sunday, October 1, 2017
User-submitted story by Carly Bowles

The Scott City Chamber of Commerce donated $9,295.65 to The Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Missouri. The Scott City Chamber also challenged the Cape Girardeau and Jackson Chambers to match the funds. The Boys and Girls Club of SEMO has struggled this year due to government cuts and needs the community to step up and help. These young people are our future community leaders!

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: