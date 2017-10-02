Fun and affordable destinations to entertain grandkids

Have grandchildren coming to visit? No sense keeping them cooped up inside when there are several affordable (some are even free!) places in the area you can take them to explore, learn and have some fun.

Enjoy nature

There are many enjoyable activities that you can do with the grandkids at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

"There are trails to hike, demonstration gardens, exhibits to learn about and an observation window where you can sit and enjoy bird watching," says Jamie Koehler, assistant manager at the Nature Center. "We also have the fishing pond where anyone 15 years and under can fish. Poles, bait and buckets are provided."

The Conservation Nature Center also has backpacks visitors can check out to learn more about certain animals or their habitat.

"Grandparent and child can explore the world of insects, birds or the pond and (with the materials provided in the backpacks), they can learn together."

Two upcoming events that the Conservation Nature Center will be hosting are its Fall Festival and Monthly Feeding Frenzy, according to Koehler.

"The Fall Festival will be on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m.," she says. "We're featuring animals that people may think of as creepy, but that are really just misunderstood."

Live animals will be on display during the festival.

"We will have vultures, snakes, tarantulas, owls and worms," Koehler says. "We'll also be doing hikes in the woods, crafts and fishing at the pond that evening. It will be a fun event for the whole family."

There is no cost to attend the Fall Festival, and no registration is required.

Koehler points out that for events the Conservation Nature Center hosts that do require registration, it can now be done online.

"Just go to www.mdc.gov," she says. "You don't need to call to register."

The other fall event being held at the Conservation Nature Center is the Monthly Feeding Frenzy, which will be held on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 1 to 2 p.m.

"We will get a couple of our animals out and people can watch them eat," Koehler says. "We'll discuss things like what type of habitat you will find the animal in, their life cycle and how they catch their food."

The Monthly Feeding Frenzy is also free to attend with no registration required.

Koehler believes the Conservation Nature Center provides a wonderful place for grandparents and their grandchildren to bond.

"We've got so many opportunities to connect to nature that provide a way for grandparents to share their love of nature with their grandkids, and maybe share some of their own experiences in nature when they were younger."

Hit the books

Another great place for grandparents to take their grandchildren of all ages is the public library. The Cape Girardeau Public Library offers a variety of both weekly and monthly programs as well as some programs that are geared for the fall season, according to Renee Jackson of the Youth Services Department at the library.

"We offer weekly Story Time sessions," Jackson says. "Tuesdays at 10 a.m. (we read stories) for children ages 3 to 5. Wednesdays at 11 a.m. is Story Time for babies ages infant to 17 months. And, Thursdays, at 11 a.m. is Story Time for children ages 18 to 35 months."

Their monthly programs cover a wide variety of interests.

"The first Thursday of the month is 'Got Art?' at 4 p.m. for grades fourth through eighth. The second Monday of the month is 'Meet a Community Hero,' like a firefighter or police officer, at 4 p.m. for grades K through fourth. The third Tuesday of the month is 'LEGO Stories' at 3:30 p.m. for grades K through four. The third Thursday of the month is 'DIY Kids' at 4 p.m. for grades K through four. The fourth Monday of the month at 11 a.m. is 'Art Starts' for ages 3 to 5. And, the fourth Thursday of the month is 'All Hands On Tech' at 4 p.m. for grades K through four," Jackson says.

Two special fall programs are planned for October, according to Jackson.

"On Monday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m., we'll have 'Haunted Houses' where kids ages 3 through 12 can decorate graham cracker houses," she says. "And, on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m., we'll have 'Pumpkin Carving' for all ages. Participants need to bring their own pumpkins."

A new reading program will be starting in November, according to Jackson.

"The first Saturday of the month starting in November, we'll offer 'Race to Read Story Time' at 11 a.m. for ages infant to 6."

Discover together

A place both grandchildren and grandparents can learn new things together is Discovery Playhouse in downtown Cape Girardeau.

"What's different [about Discovery Playhouse], as opposed to say, taking your grandkids to the park, is that it's a way for grandparents and grandkids to interact and bond by experiencing the exhibits together," says Molly Wilhelm, executive director of Discovery Playhouse. "Here, grandparents don't just sit off to the side."

Wilhelm says their weekend Planetarium Shows are very popular with grandparents and their grandchildren.

"They are held on Saturdays and Sundays and are included in the cost of admission," she says. "With the solar eclipse recently occurring, these shows have been really popular."

Discovery Playhouse has several special events planned for the upcoming months.

"We will stay open until 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, to tie in with First Friday with the Arts," Wilhelm says. "Kids can wear their Halloween costumes and come by for trick-or-treating."

They also will be open extended hours for both the Southeast Missouri State University Homecoming Parade and the Christmas Parade of Lights, according to Wilhelm.

"On Saturday, Oct. 14, we'll be open from 8 a.m. to noon so that customers can watch the SEMO Homecoming Parade from here," she says. "We'll offer preferred seating to view the parade and refreshments. ... Then, on Sunday, Nov. 26, we'll stay open late for the Christmas Parade of Lights and again, we'll offer preferred seating for the parade as well as hot chocolate."

Discovery Playhouse will extend their hours again on Friday, Dec. 1, to welcome in the Christmas season, according to Wilhelm.

"We'll be open until 9 p.m. that night, and Santa will be here," she says.

The cost to enter Discovery Playhouse is $8 per person. Children younger than 1 year of age are free. Discovery Playhouse is open every day except Monday.

Take a swing

For active entertainment with your grandchild, check out Arena Golf in Cape where they offer mini golf, a driving range and batting cages.

"Mini golf is $5 per round for 12 and under and $6 for adults," says Chris Curtis, operations manager. "I also give the $5 price to senior citizens."

At the driving range, you can purchase buckets of golf balls to hit in four different sizes, according to Curtis.

"We have $4, $7, $9 and $12 buckets," he says. "You can each get your own bucket of balls, or you can share one."

The batting cages are operated via tokens.

"It's $1 per token and each token gets you 15 pitches," Curtis says. "Or, you can buy 6 tokens for $5, so that's 90 pitches."

Curtis shares why he thinks families enjoy coming to Arena Golf together.

"It gets everybody out in the fresh air and sunshine and they get a little exercise," he says. "And, the putt-putt golf can be very entertaining for everyone from 5-year-olds to senior citizens. It's great for all ages."

Arena Golf is open every day except Monday.