Cozying up to fall

Fall has finally arrived! And although weve been having a spat of steamy and warm late summer weather, I am so looking forward to the cooler nights wrapped in blankets and sitting around a toasty fire with my friends and family.

Fall is such a fun season, with all of its festivals, fun outdoor activities and warm pumpkin-flavored everything. One of my most favorite aspects of the season is the sweet potato pie my Grandma Marie makes around Thanksgiving  you havent lived until youve had a piece (or three). On top of that, the rich smells of cinnamon and apples, the beautiful sound of leaves crunching underfoot and having the chance to gather together with the ones I love most really make this season stand out.

There are a ton of fall-related events in the Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois areas running throughout October and beyond. Many of the listings can be found on SemoEvents.com, or if youre looking for something more immediate, most of the Southeast Missourians event listings can be found on page A2 of the daily paper.

Whats more, theres nothing quite like getting into the cozy baking and warm drink-sipping months of the year, and I cant think of anyone better to provide tasty dish ideas than our favorite recipe enthusiast Susan McClanahan. This month she has provided a special fall-themed batch of recipes featuring her favorite dishes and drinks for the season.

So cheers to apple cider and all your favorite fall treats! I hope you all have a lovely October!