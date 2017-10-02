Delicious Reading: 'The Lazy Mom's Cooking Blog' and Brownie/Cheesecake/Chocolate Pudding Layered Dessert

My 12-year-old son Eli recently became interested in cooking. My mom started him off with instant pudding. Then, I showed him how to make brownies. He followed the directions on the box exactly, even setting a timer to make sure he stirred everything for the proper duration (though I had to show him that it doesnt matter if the timer goes off if you still have dry mix in the bottom of the bowl). He was thrilled with these newfound skills and asked me to pick up more pudding mix and brownie mix the next time I went to the store.

So, I went looking for a dessert that could combine the two things he had learned how to make and came upon The Lazy Moms Cooking Blog (thelazymomcooks.com). Trish,The Lazy Mom, gave herself this moniker because she likes to cut corners so she can spend more time with the ones she loves and less time in the kitchen. She tries to keep food costs low (less than $20 per day) and stretch meals by using leftovers from one meal as the basis for another. She features round two recipes, such as Smoky Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese that is made using an earlier Crock Pot Pulled Pork. But, she came up with this dessert recipe when she was looking for something that had inexpensive, easily-available ingredients that could feed a crowd. It was exactly what we were looking for.

Eli was excited that knowing how to make two simple things could add up to one amazing dessert that wowed everyone at the end of our Labor Day cookout. He also learned about using my stand mixer and grating chocolate. I have a feeling this might become his new specialty ... especially since it didnt take as much time as homemade spaghetti and meatballs. When my mom took him step by step through that dish he remarked, Wow, now I see how much you and Mom must really love us to make us dinner all the time.

Brownie/Cheesecake/Chocolate Pudding Layered Dessert

* 1 box brownie mix

* 1 brick cream cheese (room temperature)

* 1/4 cup heavy cream

* 1/2 cup powdered sugar

* 1 teaspoon vanilla

* 1 small package Jell-O chocolate instant pudding

* 1 3/4 cup milk

* 1 tub Cool Whip (thawed)

* 2 teaspoons grated chocolate or mini chocolate chips

Prepare brownie mix according to package instructions and bake in an 8x8-inch pan. Once baked, cool completely. (You can speed up the cooling process by popping them in the refrigerator.)

While the brownies are cooling, prepare the cheesecake and instant pudding.

In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whisk cream cheese until whipped and creamy. You might need to scrape down the sides every now and then. Add heavy cream, powdered sugar and vanilla. Whisk for 3 to 5 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl halfway through, until no lumps appear. Smear over the brownies in an even layer and refrigerate.

In a mixing bowl, combine pudding mix and milk. Whisk until smooth. Chill for 5 minutes, then pour it over the cheesecake.

Smear the entire tub of Cool Whip over the pudding, then sprinkle grated chocolate or mini chocolate chips over it.

Chill for one hour, then serve.

Brookes note: I think we will Halloween-ify this dessert by putting some crushed Oreos on top, then adding gummy worms and mellowcreme pumpkins for a spooky, dirt look!