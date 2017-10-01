GT - 4x4 - 10-1-17

Leo Washington

Toledo, Ohio

Who's your favorite retired athlete and why?

Michael Jordan. Well, I should say Muhammad Ali too. They were complete competitors with no quit in them.

What's the last movie you saw in theaters?

"Django" with Jamie Foxx.

What's your favorite local restaurant to eat at?

I like Chan's. I like Chinese food.

What's the best pet you've ever had?

I had two fish. Piranhas. Biggie and Tupac.

Kristal Cumpton

Cape Girardeau

Who's your favorite retired athlete and why?

I don't know. Michael Jordan.

What's the last movie you saw in theaters?

"American Assassin."

What's your favorite local restaurant to eat at?

IHOP.

What's the best pet you've ever had?

My dog Babe, a coon hound.

Cassie Amberger

Harrisburg, Illinois

Who's your favorite retired athlete and why?

Michael Jordan, because he's the only one I can think of right now. I'm mainly a baseball person.

What's the last movie you saw in theaters?

"It."

What's your favorite local restaurant to eat at?

Probably Peaking Palace or Mackie's in Harrisburg.

What's the best pet you've ever had?

Probably the one we have now. He's a Siberian husky, his name is Newton.

Scott Mattingly

Perryville, Missouri

Who's your favorite retired athlete and why?

I don't follow sports.

What's the last movie you saw in theaters?

I can't remember the name, but it was about taking brains out of people and putting them in other people.

What's your favorite local restaurant to eat at?

We go to IHOP a lot.

What's the best pet you've ever had?

A cat, Tigger.