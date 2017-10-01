- Lemonade House Grille site opening in Cape (9/28/17)
- Application for Captain D's submitted to Cape city hall (9/27/17)8
- Former football players provide leadership training at middle school (9/24/17)
- City issues permit for Here Today retailer at old NARS building at Town Plaza (9/26/17)2
- New businesses popping up all over Cape Girardeau (9/24/17)1
- Cape Girardeau native Jessica Johnston to compete as castaway on 'Survivor' season 35 (9/24/17)
- Interstate 55 crash injures at least three (9/27/17)
- Scott City officials, others oppose plan for railroad-tie treatment plant (9/25/17)6
- Downtown Cape prepares for busy weekend (9/28/17)
- 'Epidemic' of addicted, negligent parents puts pressure on juvenile office; 2 officers added, official says (9/29/17)2
GT - 4x4 - 10-1-17
Leo Washington
Toledo, Ohio
Who's your favorite retired athlete and why?
Michael Jordan. Well, I should say Muhammad Ali too. They were complete competitors with no quit in them.
What's the last movie you saw in theaters?
"Django" with Jamie Foxx.
What's your favorite local restaurant to eat at?
I like Chan's. I like Chinese food.
What's the best pet you've ever had?
I had two fish. Piranhas. Biggie and Tupac.
Kristal Cumpton
Cape Girardeau
Who's your favorite retired athlete and why?
I don't know. Michael Jordan.
What's the last movie you saw in theaters?
"American Assassin."
What's your favorite local restaurant to eat at?
IHOP.
What's the best pet you've ever had?
My dog Babe, a coon hound.
Cassie Amberger
Harrisburg, Illinois
Who's your favorite retired athlete and why?
Michael Jordan, because he's the only one I can think of right now. I'm mainly a baseball person.
What's the last movie you saw in theaters?
"It."
What's your favorite local restaurant to eat at?
Probably Peaking Palace or Mackie's in Harrisburg.
What's the best pet you've ever had?
Probably the one we have now. He's a Siberian husky, his name is Newton.
Scott Mattingly
Perryville, Missouri
Who's your favorite retired athlete and why?
I don't follow sports.
What's the last movie you saw in theaters?
I can't remember the name, but it was about taking brains out of people and putting them in other people.
What's your favorite local restaurant to eat at?
We go to IHOP a lot.
What's the best pet you've ever had?
A cat, Tigger.
