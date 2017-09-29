Nina, Pinta headline heritage weekend

Editorial

Downtown Cape Girardeau will try its best this weekend to turn back the clock.

Plenty of activities have been planned to remember and celebrate history.

The most visible among them will be tours of the replica ships, the Pinta and Nina. The ships, patterned after the original ships led by Christopher Columbus, will be docked today and will give access for tours at Riverfront Park through Oct. 8. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6 for students.

The second annual Heritage Day will be celebrating area history on Saturday. Historic sites include the Glenn House, Old St. Vincent's Seminary, Fort D Historic Site, Red House, the River Heritage Museum and the Crisp Museum. More than 200 volunteers are involved in the effort to make history come alive at these places. The fun starts at 9.

In addition to these historic opportunities, the Missouri Department of Conservation will hold its annual Day on the River with all sorts of outdoor demonstrations and activities, including boat rides. That event typically draws more than 3,000 people. And on Sunday, the Downtown Merchants Group will hold its biannual Tailgate Flea Market, where 155 vendors will be on hand.

It's a good weekend to be downtown. We hope you take the time to visit and explore.