School to be commended

Letter to the Editor

How very proud I am of the leadership from Dr. Ruth Ann Orr, Julia Unnerstall, Rebecca Gentry and the entire staff at Alma Schrader Elementary School. It is easy to see why they were selected as a National School of Character, one of 83 schools in the entire nation! They continue to seek out new methods to involve their students in ways that will develop these young lives into responsible, contributing adults in our great city on the Cape. Tuesday, Sept. 19, Mayor Harry Rediger, State Senator Wayne Wallingford, 1SG Mark Rightnowar - USA (Retired), Kevin Greaser, and Capt. David Cantrell-USN (Retired) all contributed inspirational remarks on our Constitution and country as Alma Schrader celebrated its 16th Annual Constitution Day and Heroes Recognition Assembly. Not only were students educated in the importance of our Constitution, they introduced their own heroes! Alma Schrader is to be congratulated and recognized for its visible and measurable efforts in educating our young children, and instilling in them personal responsibility and character-building traits. Alma Schrader has a major attribute that sets it apart: Dynamic and effective leadership. For all you do Alma Schrader, I have two words: Thank You!

DOUG AUSTIN, Cape Girardeau