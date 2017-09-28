Cancer gala at airport soars once again

Editorial

A splendid gala took place Saturday night at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport for a great cause.

Sharp dressers, sharp cars and planes all with their compasses pointed in the same direction, "Destination Cure."

It was the 31st annual gala for the American Cancer Society, and it helped further the journey toward a cure for a disease which has touched so many lives. This year's fundraiser had about 430 attendees and raised more than $150,000 to go directly toward supporting those locally going through tough times as well as national research.

Unfortunately, cancer never takes a day off, which means the continual efforts to thwart this killer can not subside until it's beaten. Advances have been made on multiple fronts, with victories on many, but cancer remains the second-leading cause of death in the United States behind heart disease. With generous contributions and talented researchers making inroads, hope rises steadily.

Those who attended this gala each contributed $150 to attend, and that was just the beginning of the generosity, with live and silent auctions among the other revenue enhancers during the night. Some attendees were cancer survivors, others had lost loved ones to this disease, while the rest undoubtedly had felt its cold touch in one form or another.

While the night was about fighting cancer, it also celebrated life with elegance and extravaganza. Automobiles such as Lamborghinis and Austin Martins were present, not to mention flashy jets -- all testaments to human ingenuity and spirit. Such sleek vehicles take us places, fast and in style.

We all look forward to the day when we arrive at "Destination Cure."

However, even before then, there is much to toast.