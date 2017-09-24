- Man accused of setting fire to Delta bar; posted photos of it burning on Facebook (9/17/17)5
- McClure man accused of leaving children in hot truck while gambling in casino (9/19/17)1
- New boutique store advocates for special-needs people (9/19/17)
- Say Cheese: The story behind the famous sandwiches at the East Perry Fair (9/22/17)
- Anne Limbaugh dies, leaves legacy of caring (9/22/17)
- Retailer may come to Jackson; rezoning needed first (9/17/17)2
- Planet Fitness to anchor Town Plaza shopping center (9/18/17)2
- Former major-league slugger Darryl Strawberry to speak at La Croix (9/20/17)
- Mo. conservation agents help fight fires in western U.S. (9/15/17)
- Owner of Mary Jane Burgers & Brew in Perryville to open new culinary concept in Cape (9/15/17)3
High cost of health care
What is a small business owner in Missouri to do when an employee requires a prescription medication that costs more than their annual salary? Too many employees like that means you'll be locking your doors soon.
Richard Master, CEO of a family-owned factory, faced such a dilemma when his company's health-care costs were rising by the equivalent of $4 per hour each year. This meant there wasn't much room for increasing wages.
Master decided to do something about this. He hired a filmmaker to document the problems faced by small business owners. The film "Big Pharma: Market Failure" reveals the pharmaceutical company's profiteering as a threat to American businesses and suggests a solution.
Cape Girardeau area residents can see this film with a discussion to follow, free of charge, at 7 p.m. Monday in Johnson Hall (Room 200) on the SEMO campus. As one of the physicians featured in the film, I will be present to lead the discussion, explain more of the back story and focus on potential solutions.
Health-care costs now run to $3.2 trillion per year and constitute 17.8 percent of GDP. These figures would seem to call for a change, but special interests such as pharmaceutical companies are happy with the status quo in that they are benefitting mightily.
If we are going to decrease the profiteering in health care, we all need to unite for the common good. These are times when we need government to work for us. Join the discussion.
ED WEISBART, M.D., Olivette, Missouri
- Email link
- Send news tip
- Report error
- Share: