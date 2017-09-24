- Man accused of setting fire to Delta bar; posted photos of it burning on Facebook (9/17/17)5
- McClure man accused of leaving children in hot truck while gambling in casino (9/19/17)1
- New boutique store advocates for special-needs people (9/19/17)
- Say Cheese: The story behind the famous sandwiches at the East Perry Fair (9/22/17)
- Anne Limbaugh dies, leaves legacy of caring (9/22/17)
- Retailer may come to Jackson; rezoning needed first (9/17/17)2
- Planet Fitness to anchor Town Plaza shopping center (9/18/17)2
- Former major-league slugger Darryl Strawberry to speak at La Croix (9/20/17)
- Mo. conservation agents help fight fires in western U.S. (9/15/17)
- Owner of Mary Jane Burgers & Brew in Perryville to open new culinary concept in Cape (9/15/17)3
GT - 4x4 9-24-17
Yuto Idumi
Tokyo, Japan
September is Better Breakfast Month. What's your favorite breakfast food?
Hot cakes.
Fall began on Thursday. What do you enjoy most about the fall months?
Playing golf.
The year is nearly three-fourths complete. What has been the highlight so far?
Nothing.
If you could be any television character, who would you be?
Simon from American Idol.
Jim Hillin
Cape Girardeau
September is Better Breakfast Month. What's your favorite breakfast food?
Pancakes.
Fall began on Thursday. What do you enjoy most about the fall months?
Fishing.
The year is nearly three-fourths complete. What has been the highlight so far?
Fishing.
If you could be any television character, who would you be?
I'd want to be a baseball player.
Terry Gillespie
Murphysboro, Illinois
September is Better Breakfast Month. What's your favorite breakfast food?
Eggs.
Fall began on Thursday. What do you enjoy most about the fall months?
The colors.
The year is nearly three-fourths complete. What has been the highlight so far?
Vacation.
If you could be any television character, who would you be?
I'd want to have a Ph.D. in weather science on National Educational Television.
Emony Johnson
Cape Girardeau
September is Better Breakfast Month. What's your favorite breakfast food?
Sausage, bacon and eggs.
Fall began on Thursday. What do you enjoy most about the fall months?
Well, I don't got to put on big sweatpants and coats. It's nice weather.
The year is nearly three-fourths complete. What has been the highlight so far?
I liked the eclipse.
If you could be any television character, who would you be?
Cookie from "Empire."
