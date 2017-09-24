GT - 4x4 9-24-17

Cape Girardeau

Yuto Idumi

Tokyo, Japan

September is Better Breakfast Month. What's your favorite breakfast food?

Hot cakes.

Fall began on Thursday. What do you enjoy most about the fall months?

Cape Girardeau

Playing golf.

The year is nearly three-fourths complete. What has been the highlight so far?

Nothing.

If you could be any television character, who would you be?

Simon from American Idol.

Murphysboro, Illinois

Jim Hillin

Cape Girardeau

September is Better Breakfast Month. What's your favorite breakfast food?

Pancakes.

Fall began on Thursday. What do you enjoy most about the fall months?

Tokyo, Japan

Fishing.

The year is nearly three-fourths complete. What has been the highlight so far?

Fishing.

If you could be any television character, who would you be?

I'd want to be a baseball player.

Terry Gillespie

Murphysboro, Illinois

September is Better Breakfast Month. What's your favorite breakfast food?

Eggs.

Fall began on Thursday. What do you enjoy most about the fall months?

The colors.

The year is nearly three-fourths complete. What has been the highlight so far?

Vacation.

If you could be any television character, who would you be?

I'd want to have a Ph.D. in weather science on National Educational Television.

Emony Johnson

Cape Girardeau

September is Better Breakfast Month. What's your favorite breakfast food?

Sausage, bacon and eggs.

Fall began on Thursday. What do you enjoy most about the fall months?

Well, I don't got to put on big sweatpants and coats. It's nice weather.

The year is nearly three-fourths complete. What has been the highlight so far?

I liked the eclipse.

If you could be any television character, who would you be?

Cookie from "Empire."